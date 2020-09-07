NDA answer keys have been released by the coaching institutes separately for Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT). The answer keys are available for all sets of test booklets- A, B, C, and D in PDF form.

NDA 1 and 2 answer keys 2020 are available now. NDA answer keys have been released by the coaching institutes separately for Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT). The answer keys are available for all sets of test booklets- A, B, C, and D in PDF form. The official answer key is released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after the completion of the recruitment process.

NDA answer key helps candidates to compare their responses marked in the exam. Using the answer key, candidates will be able to calculate the probable score of the exam based on the number of correct and incorrect answers.

Website: upsc.gov.in.

Steps to download official NDA Answer Key 2020

Click the subject-wise links of answer keys provided on this page

The answer key page opens in PDF form

Download the answer key and save it for further reference

NDA Vacancies 2020

This exam was being to recruit 413 vacancies, out of which, 43 vacancies are for Naval Academy, 208 are for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 are for Air Force. According to the official notification, the number of Vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy.

NDA 2020 exam: New Changes

Wearing of masks was compulsory while appearing for the exam

This year, a common exam for NDA 1 and 2 was conducted

Though a common exam is conducted for NDA 1 and 2, the results will be announced separately

