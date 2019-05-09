UPSC NDA final results 2018-19 declared: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the final result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy second recruitment test 2018. In a notification released by the UPSC, a total of 520 candidates were selected on the basis of the results of the written examination held on September 9, 2018, and subsequent interviews conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC NDA final results 2018-19 declared: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the final result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy second recruitment test 2018. In a notification released by the UPSC, a total of 520 candidates were selected on the basis of the results of the written examination held on September 9, 2018, and subsequent interviews conducted by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The examination was conducted on the basis for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 142nd Course and Naval Academy for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2019.

UPSC NDA final results 2018-19: Website to check

http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

http://www.nausena-bharti.nic.in

http://www.careerairforce.nic.in

http://www.upsc.gov.in

CLICK: NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY & NAVAL ACADEMY EXAM. (II), 2018 – DECLARATION OF FINAL RESULT THEREOF

The candidates should keep the fact into notice that the medical examinations have not been taken into account while preparing the results. Sparsh Kankane has topped the merit list followed by Abhimanyu Singh.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos.011-23385271/ 011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 Hours to 17:00 hours on any working day.

UPSC NDA final results 2018-19: Steps to download the merit list

1. Login on the official website @upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the notification link: UPSC NDA, NA final results 2018-19

3. The pdf carrying the merit list will be displayed on your screen

4. Press Ctrl+F to find your name

5 Download the pdf for future reference.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the Website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App