UPSC NDA-II Eligibility criteria 2019: UPSC NDA-II 2019 examination happens twice a year following two major rounds that includes a written test and SSB interview. The application forms are available online, the total number of vacancies available is 415 in the Navy, Army, and Air Force wing. It belongs to the department of National Defence Academy.

The exam dates are separated for INAC and UPSC that is 2nd July and 17 November respectively. Check out the eligibility criteria given below and make sure that the candidate clears all of them. You can visit the official website to into the details.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Unmarried boys are eligible to fill-up the form, the age should fall under 15.7 years to 18.7 years.

2. Aspirants for Army Wing of National Defence Academy must have passed Class 12 from 10+2 pattern school, that is conducted by the state board or university.

3. candidate applying for Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy must have 10+2 passed out the certificate or should be graduate under Physics or mathematics stream.

4. Different physical standards are depending on individuals Body Mass Index. So the candidate must check their BMI before applying.

5. Particularly the chest should be 81 cm of the candidate and must be fully developed.

6. The aspirant should have a perfect vision of 6/6. There are limits for Myopia up to -0.75 and for Hypermetropia it is +1.5.

The candidates are advised to check out these details before filling up the form otherwise your application might get cancelled. Readout all the parameters clearly before filling-up the form. These restrictions are made by the central committee of selection board and the candidate needs to follow this.

