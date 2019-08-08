UPSC NDA II exam 2019: UPSC or Union Public Service Commission has opened the online registration process for NDA II Exam 2019 at upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the notification and exam details by logging into the official website.

UPSC NDA II Exam 2019: Important dates to remember

Starting of the online registration for application: August 7, 2019

The last date for submission of the online application process through the official website: September 3, 2019

Candidates can withdraw their online applications from: September 10 till September 17, 2019

UPSC NDA II Exam 2019 date: November 11, 2019

Release of the Admit Card for UPSC NDA II Exam 2019: Yet to be notified

Candidates must note that they will be shortlisted on basis of their performance in the Aptitude Test and Intelligence Test to be conducted by the Commission.



UPSC NDA II Exam 2019: Vacancy details

• National Defence Academy: 370 vacancies

• Naval Academy: 45 vacancies



Candidates applying for the posts have to pay an application fee along with their online application. Those belonging to the General/OBC category must pay Rs 100, candidates belonging to SC/ST are exempted from paying fee.



UPSC NDA II Exam 2019: How to apply?

All those who want to serve in the defence sector as Officers must apply online through the UPSC official website – upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online application form has been scheduled for September 3, 2019. For more details on the recruitment process, candidates need to download the notification of NDA Exam by logging onto the UPSC official website.



