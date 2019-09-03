UPSC NDA NA 2 2019 Recruitment: The online application process for NDA and NA 2 will be closed through the official website upsc.gov.in today. Candidates must submit their application by following the instructions given in this article.

UPSC NDA NA 2 2019 Recruitment: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC is all set to close the online application process for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) 2 Recruitment 2019 on the official website – upsc.gov.in today, September 3, 2019, as per the schedule released by the commission. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination, however, have not yet submitted their applications must complete the application process by 6:00 PM today.

According to reports, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had published the notification for recruitment to NDA and NA 2 on August 7, 2019, in which the total number of vacant positions was mentioned to be 415. Candidates applying for the vacant posts must not have been born earlier than July 2, 2000, and not later than July 1, 2003, as on the last date for submission of the online application form.

Candidates must note that the UPSC NDA, NA 2 examination 2019 will be conducted at various centres on November 17, 2019.

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Number of Vacant Posts: 415

National Defence Academy vacancies: 370

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) vacancies: 45

UPSC NDA NA 2 2019 Recruitment: How to check the notification and apply online?

Candidates need to go to the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Active Examinations” under the Recruitment tab

Now, click on the option ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019’

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the download notification option for reference

Now, proceed to apply through the UPSC official website with the help of the instructions mentioned in the UPSC NDA, NA 2 Recruitment 2019 Notification

Here’s the direct link to download the UPSC NDA, NA 2 Recruitment 2019 Notification online.

