UPSC NDA, NA 2 Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC is all set to close the online application process for NDA and NA recruitment 2019 on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Those who have not yet applied can check the details given in this article.

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC will close the online application process for UPSC NDA recruitment 2019 and UPSC NA 2 recruitment 2019 through the official website – upsc.gov.in tomorrow, i.e. on September 3, 2019. All those who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to fill the same and complete the online application process by tomorrow. The UPSC has opened the online application system for the UPSC NDA NA 2 Recruitment 2019 for 12 passed candidates who wish to serve in the Indian Defence Organisation.

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Candidates need to visit the official website of UPSC as mentioned above

Now, under the Examination tab, click on the link that reads, “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the download notification

On being downloaded, go through the details in the notification

Now, click on the apply online option available on the website

Fill in the details in the registration portal and submit

An id and password will be generated

Now, login to the user portal with the credentials

Fill in the application and submit

Take a print out of the application form for reference if necessary

Moreover, UPSC has also introduced Application withdrawal facility for those candidates who do not wish to appear in the Examination. Candidates can follow the instructions mentioned in Appendix-II (B) of this Examination Notification. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy have 415 vacant seats for recruitment of fresh candidates in their departments. Reportedly, the link to submission of online application for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) 2 was activated on August 7, 2019, on UPSC’s official website.

