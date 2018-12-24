UPSC NDA 2019: The official notification for the4 upcoming NDA and NA Exam 2019 will be released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) soon on its official website. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given here.

UPSC NDA 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the notification for the next National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) entrance examination soon on its official website – upsc.gov.in. All the interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official portal of the Commission so that they can download the notification on time and apply for the examination before the closure of the application process through the official website of UPSC.

The Commission has recently released a notification on its official website under the Examination column regarding the forthcoming National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019. However, there is not much information available on the official website of UPSC yet. The Commission will notify the about the examination soon. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the entrance examination of NDA and NA will be conducted from April 21, 201,9 i.e in the second week of January next year. For more updates candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

How to check the notification online?

Log into the official website as mentioned above

Search for the link that reads “Notification for NDA and NA Exam 2019” and click on the link

Candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, check the notification of the examination thoroughly and download the same

Take a print out of the notification if ne4cessary for future reference

