UPSC NDA 2019: The Union Public Service Commission is all set to release the official notification for the upcoming National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) entrance examinations on its official website. All the candidates who are interested to appear for the examination can check the official website of the Commission and download the datesheet of the examination. As per reports, the examination is tentative to be held on April 21, 2019.

Also, candidates willing to apply for the examination must note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for appearing in the examination. Candidates should have passed 10+2 or Intermediate examination or who are appearing under the 10+2 or equivalent examination can apply for this examination.

How to download the UPSC NDA Exam Notification 2019?

Visit the official website of UPSC

Search for the link that reads, “NDA Entrance EXam 2019 Official Notification”

Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the pdf and go through the same

Take a print out for future reference

Candidates can directly log into the official website and download the datesheet of NDA Exam 2019, by clicking on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

