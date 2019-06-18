UPSC NDA/NA 2019: UPSC has declared the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I). Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC NDA/NA 2019: The result of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). All the candidates who have applied for and appeared in the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsconline.nic.in.

As per the admission guidelines in NDA and NA, all the shortlisted candidates are supposed to register themselves online on the official recruiting website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in within a period of two weeks form the announcement of the result. All the successfully and shortlisted candidates will be allotted the selection centers and dates of the SSB interview for which the candidates will be informed on their registered e-mail ID.

Steps to check the UPSC NDA/NA Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying UPSC ND/NA result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the download link present on the redirected page.

Step 5: A pdf will appear.

Step 6: Download the pdf and keep it with you for future reference.

All the candidates are requested submit the original certificates of their age and educational qualification to the Service Selection Boards (SSBs) at the time of the SSB Interview. The candidates are not supposed to send any of the original certificates for the same. For any other information, candidates can contact on this number, 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 to 5:00 PM. The examination for the same was held on April 21 for admission to the Navy, Army, and Air Force wings of the NDA.

