UPSC NDA 2020 Admit Card Released @upsconline.nic.in: Admit Cards for NDA & NA 2020 Exam (1 & 2) are available on UPSC's online portal, upsconline.nic.in. The exam this year will be held on September 6 throughout India

UPSC has set guidelines to be observed by candidates when appearing for the NDA Examination in September. There were many speculations around the date because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Aspirants are advised to go through the details on the official online portal as well.

UPSC NDA & NA I & II 2020 Examination Details

Guidelines to be followed during the examination

• It is compulsory for all candidates to keep their faces covered with masks. Candidates with nothing to cover their faces will not be permitted entry to the exam centre.

• Candidates will have to oblige whenever asked to take off their masks by the staff so their identity can be verified.

• Candidates are allowed to bring along a small-sized hand sanitizer of their own in a transparent container.

• Candidates must follow strict social distancing, not forming crowds. They should also take care of their personal hygiene within and outside the exam centres.

Admit Card Rules for NDA 2020 Written Exam

• Carefully look over the online Admit Card and inform UPSC of any misinformation in it.

• State your name, roll number, registration ID and the name and year of the examination.

• Candidates need to carry a printout of the Admit Card alongside the original Photo Identity Card (its number can be found in the Admit Card) every time to gain entrance to the exam centres. The online Admit Card should be kept secured until required by UPSC.

