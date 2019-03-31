UPSC NDA, NA Admit Card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the upcoming National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance examination on the official website. Candidates can check the steps to download the NDA Admit cards given below.

UPSC NDA, NA Admit Card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA admit card 2019 on the official website – upsc.gov.in on March 29, 2019. All the candidates who have submitted their applications for appearing in the NDA examination can download the Admit Card or Hall Tickets from the official website of UPSC. Candidates can check the steps to download the Admit Card given here.

How to download the UPSC NDA, NA Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – https://upsc.gov.in/

Search for the link to download the NDA Admit card on the homepage which reads, “e-admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019”

Candidates need to click on the link and wait for the page to download

Now, against the option “National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019” e-admit card click on the link, “Click Here”

On the next page, again click on the option “click here”

Now go through the instructions carefully and click on “Yes” against the option “Have You Read & Taken the Print Out of ‘Important Instructions”

On clicking, candidates have to choose either of the option, “By Registration Id” or “By Roll Number” to download the admit card

Click on any link and proceed to fill the details inside the provided box

Submit the details and wait

The UPSC Admit card 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out for reference in future

Also, candidates should note that if they face any technical problem in downloading the e-ADMITCARD they need to check the instructions given on the website of UPSC given on the Admit card download page. Candidates will have to click on the option “Click here for Instructions – Technical Instructions”.

Moreover, Candidates must note that it is mandatory to take print out of ‘IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE’ before downloading the e-admit card and carry the same to the examination hall on the day of the NDA entrance examination. Failure to produce the Hall Ticket will get the candidate barred from appearing in the for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2019.

Here’s the link to download the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2019: https://upsc.gov.in/

