UPSC NDA, NA Examination (I) 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the upcoming National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) examination notification on its official website in the second week of January this year. The candidates who are willing to apply for the upcoming examination must keep an eye on the official website of UPSC -www.upsc.gov.in so that they don’t miss out any important information or updates regarding the examination to be held this year.

Moreover, as per the schedule on the official website, the UPSC NDA and NA Examination (I) 2019 is going to be held on April 21, 2019 at various centres across the country.

How to check the official notification for application online?

Visit the official website of UPSC

Search for the link that reads, “UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2019 Notification” and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a pdf

Download the PDF and go through the details on it

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Direct link to check the official notification of the UPSC NDA, NA, Exam 2019: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

