UPSC NDA NA Exam Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commisson (UPSC) will be announcing the NDA NA Examination Result 2019 in July, this year. All the candidates who appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in for updates. Given below are the steps to check UPSC NDA NA Result 2019.

UPSC NDA NA Exam Result 2019 @upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to release the UPSC NDA NA Result 2019 in just three months of examination date i.e. July. Earlier, as per the calendar issued by the UPSC, the result declaration of UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) was scheduled for the month of June. Hence, there are still chances of result releasing in the third week of June. This year, the UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) 2019 was conducted across the country on Apirl 21. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Every year, the UPSC NDA NA examination are conducted for the admission of Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the NDA for 143 Course and 105th Indian Naval Academy Course which will begin in January 2020. UPSC this year released a total of 392 vacancies out of which 342 Posts for National Defence Academy and 50 Posts for Naval Academy that will be filled after the selection process of candidates.

Steps to check, download UPSC NDA NA 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website Union Public Service Commission i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads UPSC NDA & NA Exam (1) Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number/ admit card number/ hall ticket number.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: Your UPSC NDA and NA Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the UPSC NDA result for future reference.

Each and every candidate who will clear the examination will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test, Interview and Personality Test. Note: You will have to carry your original certificates at the time of interview.

