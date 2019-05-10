UPSC NDA, NA final Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of the National Defence Academy Entrance Exam 2018 results on its official website upsc.gov.in yesterday, May 9, 2019. Reports say that 520 candidates have been shortlisted for admissions to the NDA academy.

UPSC NDA, NA final Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results of NDA and NA or National Defence Academy and Naval Academy second recruitment examination 2018 on its official website – https://upsc.gov.in/. According to reports, thousands of candidates have appeared in the NDA and NA examination out of which 520 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment.

Candidates must also note that the marks of the medical examination has not been taken into consideration for preparing the NDA and NA final merit list. UPSC has conducted the written examination for NDA and NA on September 9, 2018 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 142nd Course and Naval Academy for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The courses are set to commence from July 2, this year.

For more information regarding the commencement of the courses, candidates are advised to visit the websites of Ministry of Defence i.e joinindianarmy.nic.in, nausena‐bharti.nic.in and careerairforce.nic.in.

How to check the UPSC NDA, NA final Result 2019?

Visit the official website of UPSC as mentioned above

Candidates on the homepage will have to click on the link that says “Final Result-National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2018” under the What’s New tab

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, click on the PDF link

On clicking, the UPSC NDA, NA Final Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Check the result and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Result PDF: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-NDA-II-18-Engl.pdf

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App