UPSC NDA, NA Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had recently conducted the NDA & NA (l) exam 2018 for which the results have been published on the official website of UPSC. As per the results, 379 candidates have been selected to take admission in the Air Force, Navy and Army wings of National Defence Academy for the 141st course along with Naval Academy for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

According to the details, the course shall commence from January 2, 2019. The merit list for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy is available on the official website of UPSC. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check UPSC’s official website to download the list of the final result of NDA & NA (l) exams.

Here is the direct link to visit the official website of UPSC: www.upsc.gov.in

The selected candidates are nominated on the basis of their performance in the NDA & NA (l) written examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on April 22, 2018 and various interviews conducted by Services Selection Board of the Defence ministry.

Direct link to download the UPSC NDA, NA 2018 Result: upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-NDA-I-2018-Engl_0.pdf

Procedure to check the result on the official website of UPSC :

Go to the official website of UPSC: www.upsc.gov.in

Scroll down a little and click on Final Results category in green colour

A box with all exam titles appears on the screen.

Click on the subcategory which says — National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (l), 2018

Further, click on the 134.85 KB file in front of the subcategory.

After the pdf opens, it states a press note released by the Press Information Bureau

