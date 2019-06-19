UPSC NDA/ NA (I) 2019: The results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019 will be declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The interested candidates who can check their results can do the same through the official website.

UPSC NDA/ NA (I) 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019 on the official website, upsconline.nic.in. Those candidates who are interested in checking the results can do the same through the official website. As per the rules, the candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army on the recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of announcement of written result.

The successful candidates will be then alloted Selection Centres and dates, of SSB interview. It will be communicated on the registered e-mail ID. The already registered candidates on the website will not be required to do so. In case of a query or login problem, an e-mail should be forwarded to dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in as mentioned on the official notification.

UPSC NDA/ NA results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UPSC NDA/ NA results 2019 on the homepage

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file will be dispalyed

Step 4: Download the result. Take out a print out for future use.

For any further information, candidates should contact the facilitation counter near Gate ‘C’ of the commission, either on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10 am and 5 pm on any working day.

Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective service selection boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview. The examination was conducted on April 21 for admission to Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA.

