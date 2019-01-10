UPSC NDA, NA (I) Exam 2019: The application process for the 392 vacant posts has started through the official website -upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply can check the details such as eligibility criteria and syllabus and pattern of the exam here.

UPSC NDA, NA (I) Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for the upcoming UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) (I) Exam 2019 to fill up 392 vacant posts under the Commission through its official website. All those who aspire to serve in the defence sector under the Government of India are advised to submit their filled up applications through the official website of UPSC i.e. on upsconline.nic.in.

Moreover, according to a notification released on the official website, the UPSC has also enabled the facility to withdraw applications if required by a candidate from February 8 to February 14, 2019 till 6 pm. Candidates must note that they should fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the post otherwise their applications will not be accepted.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicant must be an unmarried Indian citizen or a subject of Nepal, Bhutan, Tibetan refugee who have migrated to India before January 1, 1962 with the intention of settling in India permanently

Applicants shouldn’t have been born before July 2, 2000 or later than July 1, 2003

Candidates must have passed class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised government institution

Meanwhile, the UPSC will conduct the NDA exam on April 21 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA under the Government of India starting from January 2, 2020.

