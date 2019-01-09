The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination (I) 2019. The notification said that the last date for submission of applications is January 4, 2019, till 6:00 PM. The notification also reads that the online applications can be withdrawn from January 8, 2019, to January 14, 2019, till 6:00 PM

The examination will be conducted by the UPSC on April 21, 2019, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2020.

Number of vacancies:

In National Defence Academy, there are a total of 342 vacancies (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) while there will be 50 vacancies in Naval Academy. Thus, there are a total of 392 vacancies.

Eligibility criteria for the examination:

Age limit:

Only unmarried candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2000, and not later than July 1, 2003, are eligible for the examination.

Education qualifications:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and

Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.



