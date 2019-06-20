UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2018 marks: The UPSC or Union Public Service Commission has released the marks of candidates recommended for appointment to the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy on upsc.gov.in. Steps to check the marks have been mentioned below.

UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2018 marks: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of candidates recommended for admissions to the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy on upsc.gov.in. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination and has been declared qualified this year can check their respective marks on the official website mentioned in this article.

According to reports, the final result for NDA/NA (II) Exam 2018 was released on May 9, 2019 and a total of 520 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the NDA and NA. Sparsh Kankana has become the topper of the NDA and NA Exam 2018 with 1075 marks as per the merit list released by the UPSC. The marks for all the recommended candidates for 2018 National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (II) was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on June 19, 2019. through its official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA/NA (II) 2018: Steps to check the marks

Visit the official website of the UPSC as mentioned above – upsc.gov.in

Candidates will have to click on the moving link that reads, “Marks of Recommended Candidates – National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2018” under the What’s New tab on the right hand side of the homepage

Now, candidates on clicking will be taken to a new window

Here, against the option Marks of Recommended Candidates click on the numerical link

On clicking, a pdf page will be displayed on the computer screen

The pdf will contain the Roll Number, candidates name and total marks scored in the NDA and NA Exam 2019

Download the pdf and check the marks

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Marks for recommended candidates online: NDA/NA Exam 2018 final score

