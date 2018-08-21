UPSC NDA NA II admit card 2018: Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has issued the admit cards/ call letters for the National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination on its official website. The examination will be held on Sept. 9 and candidates are advised to follow the steps given below to download their respective call letters.

UPSC NDA NA II admit card 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admission letters or call letters for the National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination to be held on September 9, 2018. Candidates who had registered for the examination this year can check the official website of the Union Public Service Commission and download the Admit Card/Call Letters by logging into the website upsc.gov.in.

As per reports, the registration process for the examination started on the official website of UPSC from June 6, 2018. The UPSC National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examination is the gateway into the Indian Army, Air Force and Naval Forces. Candidates qualifying in the examination will be called next for SSB interview. Meanwhile, to download the Admit Cards or Call letters for the examination, follow the steps given below.

Check how to download UPSC NDA NA II admit card 2018:

Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in Search for the What’s New option on the homepage Under that, click on the link that reads, “e-admit card National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2018” Now against the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2018 option click on the “Click Here” option Candidates will be directed to a different page Now follow the instructions on the page after which another fresh page will appear where the instructions for the examination will be given Read the instructions and then take a print out of the page Now click ‘Yes’ Candidate will be directed to next page Here chose any of the given options to download Admit Card Now fill in the details as instructed and submit Your Admit Card will appear on the screen of your computer

To go to the official website of UPSC and download National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2018 admit card, click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/whats-new/

