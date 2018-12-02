UPSC NDA NA result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC NDA & NA (II) written exam result 2018 on its official website @ upsc.gov.in. The UPSC NDA NA examination has been conducted to recruit candidates for the Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC NDA & NA (II) written exam result 2018 on its official website @ upsc.gov.in. UPSC had conducted the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA & NA (II) examination in September and the results are out now. The candidates, who have qualified the written exam will now face the interview round, conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence.

The UPSC NDA NA examination has been conducted to recruit the candidates for the Indian Army, Indian Navy and India Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy. The latest notification out UPSC reads that the qualified candidates have to register themselves online through the Indian Army’s recruiting website— joinindianarmy.nic.in within 2 weeks of the declaration of the written exam result.

Allotment of centres, interview dates and the other details for the interview round will be extended to the candidate through registered e-mail IDs and phone numbers (Text messages).

The candidates need to carry their original certificates at the time of the interview and the SSB will release the result for the interview round within 15 days.

Check and download the UPSC NDA NA examination result by following the simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSC— upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the relevant link that reads UPSC NDA & NA results 2018.

Step 3: Download and save the PDF file.

Step 4: Take a print of your result and don’t forget to enrol for the interview round withing 15 days.

