UPSC NDA Naval Academy 2 registration 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC will commence the online registration process or application process for the NDA, National Defence Academy recruitment 2019 through the official website – upsc.nic.in soon. According to the reports, the registrations will be opened from next week through the UPSC official website. UPSC conducts the UPSC NDA Examination every year to recruit cadets in the NDA and NA. All the interested candidates can check all the details regarding the UPSC NDA, NA 2 Registration 2019 given here.

How to check the UPSC NDA Naval Academy 2 recruitment 2019 notification?

Candidates need to log into the official website of UPSC – upsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the notification link

A pdf will be displayed

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Candidates applying for the examination must fulfill all the criteria for being eligible for the recruitment to NDA and NA. Candidates can access the application from August 7, 2019 on the official website of UPSC and the last date for filling up the same is tentatively September 3, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria: Educational Qualification

For National Defence Academy (NDA) or Army Wing of the UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2019 applicants must have passed the Intermediate or Class 12 or 10+2 level of education or equivalent examination under the state education board or a university.

For National Defence Academy (NDA) Air Force and Naval Wings and Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy candidates need to have passed the Intermediate or 10+2 or Class 12th level school education or equivalent examination with the subjects Physics and Mathematics.

