UPSC NDA Naval Academy Exam-II 2019 Notification: Union Public Service Commission will release the notification for National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II today, August 7, 2019. The last date to apply is September 3, 2019. The notification can release the notification anytime after 5:00 pm on the official website of UPSC.

After the declaration of the notification, candidates can register themselves for the UPSC NDA, NA-II exam 2019. The exam of UPSC NDA, NA will be conducted from November 17, 2019.

Selected candidates will be qualified for the next round of SSB Interview. On final selection, candidates will be recruited in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA, and for the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) for training.

UPSC NDA Naval Academy Exam-II 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

Candidates those who have cleared the class 12th exams or they have the equivalent education are eligible to apply,

Age:

Minimum age of the candidate should be at least 18 years to apply for the job. The date of calculation of age will be notified soon.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the of a written examination, psychological aptitude test, intelligence and personality test and SSB Interview, will be admitted to Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

UPSC conducts the NDA NA exams twice a year. In January the first NDA exam was notified and the result for the same have also been announced. (UPSC) National Defense Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II January recruitment recruited a total of 392 posts.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App