UPSC NDA result 2018: Union Public Service Commission has announced the written examination result for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy II Examination 2018 which was held on September 09, 2018. Applicants can check their respective results by visiting the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The aspirants who qualify this stage will be called for interview which will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission into Navy, Army and Air Force departments of the National Defence Academy (NDA). The course will commence from July 2, 2019.

Recently, UPSC declared its final result for NDA & NA I exam. The written examination for NDA & NA I exam was conducted on April 22, 2018. A total of 379 candidates have cleared the examination. The applicants can download their mark sheet of the NDA & NA II written examination within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result. As per the notification, 6750 candidates have been declared qualified by the SSB.

Qualified applicants are requested to register themselves on the Indian army recruitment website- joinindianarmy.nic.in within 2 weeks of the announcement of the result. On successful registration, aspirants will be allotted selection centres and dates of the SSB interview will be communicated.

The list of candidates whose roll number are shown in the list uploaded by the UPSC is provisional. The applicants who clear the interview round and the medical round, later on, will get placed. For more details, applicants should visit the official website of UPSC @upsc.gov.in. Check the result here.

