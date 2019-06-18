UPSC has released the result of UPSC NDA 2019. Candidates can check the result on the official website. The shortlisted candidates need to submit their documents on the SSB website. The final interview will be conducted by the SSB soon.

Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the result of UPSC NDA Result 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their results at the official website @upsc.gov.in. The candidates can log in the details on the official website and access the results online.

How to download UPSC NDA 2019 Result:

1. Visit the official website @upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter the required details

4. Download the result

5. Take the printout for future reference

Candidates who have cleared the result of NDA 2019 can now be able to register themselves for the SSB interview for the post. The shortlisted candidates can register online @joinindianarmy.nic.in for the interview. The time has been also notified by the SSB as of now 2 weeks. The shortlisted candidates can register themselves for the interview and must submit their documents and be prepare for the SSB interview.

As per officials, this year a total of 7927 candidates have qualified the UPSC NDA 2019 written test. The shortlisted candidates will be able to appear for SSB interview which is scheduled to be held soon. The dates of the SSB interview have not been notified by the commission.

The list of the qualified candidates has been published by the commission on the official website. The final call for the defence exam results will be taken after the interview which will be conducted by SSB. The SSB will notify the candidates regarding the interview by sending the notifications on the registered emails. The candidates need to take an eye on the notification.

Meanwhile, the candidates need to submit the education qualification and other documents to the SSB. The interview process will be conducted by the SSB itself. UPSC has only maintained the exams, it is the SSB which is responsible for the interview and documentation.

