The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy level 1 Examination 2018. The results are published at UPSC’s official website @ upsc.gov.in. The UPSC NDA level 1 examination was held on April 22, 2018, and now the results are out. Candidates can check their scorecard by simply logging on to UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in or results.gov.in.

Aspirants who have qualified the UPSC NDA level 1 examination will now face the interview round, conducted by Service Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. The selected students will get the admission to Indian Army, Airforce and Navy.

Students who appeared for the UPSC NDA level examination can check their result by simply following the steps given below:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of UPSC @ upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the option of examination option

Step 3: Now click on the tab for answer keys

Step 4: The option of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination will appear.

Step 5: The link for results will appear now, click and download your NDA 2018 level 1 result

