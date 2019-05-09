UPSC NDA results declared: Check here how to download marks sheet: The subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 142nd Course and Naval Academy for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2019.

UPSC NDA results declared: Check how to download marks sheet

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of NDA and NA second recruitment 2018. As per reports,around 520 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination held by UPSC in September 9, 2018. The subsequent interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 142nd Course and Naval Academy for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2019. The result is also available on the UPSC Website @upsc.gov.in. The marks certificate of the qualified candidates will be available on the official website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

Steps to check the NDA results:

1. Login on the official website @upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the result link

3. Enter credentials

4. Click on the login button

5. Download the results and take out the printout for future reference

Candidates should submit their provisional and the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-1, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 wherever this has not already been done and not to U.P.S.C. 4.

For detailed information, candidates can check the required portals also http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, http://www.nausena-bharti.nic.in and http://www.careerairforce.nic.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App