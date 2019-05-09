UPSC NDA results out: UPSC has announced the final results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) recruitment 2018. Around 520 candidates have made it to the merit list by qualifying the written examination and subsequent interviews.

UPSC NDA results out: The Union Public Service Commission or popularly known as the UPSC has declared the final results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) recruitment 2018. Approximately 520 candidates have made it to the merit list by qualifying the written examination and subsequent interviews. The written test organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was conducted on September 9, 2018, whereas the interviews for the same were taken by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy of the National Defence Academy for the 142nd course and Naval academy for the 104th Indian Naval academy Course (INAC) which is going to start from July 2, 2019.

In order to get detailed information about the dates of the beginning of the courses, all the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Ministry of Defence, joinindianarmy.nic.in, nausena-bharti.nic.in, careerairforce.nic.in.

The result for the same is also available on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. The marks of the students can be availed from the official website after 15 days of the announcement of the final result.

The commission also stated that the results of the medical examination are not considered in preparing the UPSC NDA results. The candidates are now supposed to submit the certificates in support to their educational qualifications, date of birth and other relevant information directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, R.K. Puram, New Delhi-110066.

About NDA:

The National Defence Academy (NDA) is an academy where the cadets of three services including Army, Navy and Air Force train together before going to their service academies. It is situated in Khadakwasla near Pune, Maharashtra. National Defence Academy is the world’s first tri-service academy.

