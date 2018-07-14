UPSC Prelims Result 2018: Union Public Service Commission has published the UPSC Prelims 2018 results on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2018 can check how to download the Prelims Exam 2018 results at upsc.gov.in by following the steps given here.

UPSC Prelims Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination 2018 results on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC Prelims 2018 examination can check the results online by logging into upsc.gov.in.

According to reports, the UPSC Prelims Exam was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on June 3 at 73 examination centres across the country. Reports say that nearly 3 lakh candidates had appeared for the UPSC Prelims this year.

Candidates can check the steps given below to download the UPSC Prelims Result 2018:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in On the homepage, search for the link that reads ‘UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018’ click on the same Candidates will be directed to a new window Now, enter the required credentials and click on ‘submit’ button UPSC Prelims Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary examination 2018 result and take a print out if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website of the UPSC, and download the result, click here: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

