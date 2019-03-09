UPSC Prelims 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a new notification for the upcoming UPSC Prelims 2019 exam through its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the same by logging into the UPSC official website with the help of the steps given below.

UPSC Prelims 2019 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the UPSC Prelims Exam 2019 this year on June 2, 2019. According to the latest updates, the Commission has released an important notification regarding the examination through its official website – upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have not yet checked the notification may download the same.

As per the notification, the candidates who are filling up the application form of the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2019 exam this year must note that they need to write their name as recorded in the School Leaving Certificate, which will be displayed in the UPSC prelims 2019 admit card. Candidates need to upload a scanned copy of any government-issued identity card. Candidates must note that both the admit card and the photo identity submitted along with the application form will have to be produced at the examination centre on the day of the examination.

For the detailed notification, candidates can go to this link: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/ImpNtce-CSP-19-Nmchng-engl.pdf

Meanwhile, the online registration process for the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2019 has already started on the official website of the Commission.

PSC Prelims 2019 exam: Important dates to remember

Last date for online application submission: March 18, 2019

Preliminary Examination starts on: June 2, 2019

Civil Services 2019 Main examinations to be held from September 20, 2019

IFS Mains 2019 exam to be conducted by the Commission from December 1, 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More