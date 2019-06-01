UPSC prelims 2019: The prelims for the civil services will be held tomorrow and candidates are required to reach exam centres 10 minutes ahead of their scheduled timing to avoid last minute hassle. They should ensure to carry their admit card along otherwise won't be allowed to appear for exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2019 tomorrow i.e. Sunday, June 2, 2019, across the country. The e-admit cards for the candidates have been uploaded on the Commission’s website. Candidates are required to produce the printout of their E-admit card at the respective exam centres when they appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, candidates should also bring their original photo ID card.

Here are few tips to be followed before you appear for the UPSC prelims tomorrow:

It should be noted that those candidates whose photograph will not be clear or visible in the e-admit card or his/her signature appear in place of the photograph, will be required to carry with them additional photographs. They would be allowed to appear for the exam along with photo ID card after giving an undertaking which is available with the examination functionaries at the exam centre.

It’s also important for the candidates to get the hard copy/print out of the admit card beforehand to avoid the last minute hassle. Candidates should also note that entry at the exam centre will be closed 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled commencement of the exam i.e. 9:20 am for the forenoon session (commencing at 9:30 am) and 2:20 pm for the afternoon session (commencing at 2:30 pm). No candidate will be allowed at the exam centre if late.

Candidates should not possess any mobile phone, pager or any other electronic equipment storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched odd mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination.

Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all eligibility conditions for admission to

the examination. Their admission to all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions.

