The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020 yesterday i.e. October 23. These results were uploaded by UPSC on its online portal, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Civil Service Preliminary Exam this year was conducted on October 4.

The notice alongside the results gives some information regarding the Main exam. It says that the candidature of all candidates who participated is provisional. As per the exam rules, each candidate is required to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) in order to sit for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2020. The form will be accessible from UPSC’s website, https://upsconline.nic.in, from October 28 to November 11 (until 6:00 p.m. on November 11). It is compulsory for candidates to fill the form and submit it online, otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination which is scheduled on January 8. Guidelines to be followed while filling the form can also be found on its website. Candidates who cleared the Preliminary exam will have to get registered through the website given above the notice before they can fill in the Detailed Application Form-I. The notice also reads that candidates should adhere to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination 2020 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification published on February 12, 2020.

Other details of the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam such as cut-offs, answer keys and marks will be released on the same website as the results once the result declaration process is fully concluded. The facilitation centre of UPSC can be found near the exam centre in UPSC’s campus at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates can arrive at the facilitation centre for any queries or make a call at 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125.

