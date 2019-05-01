UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2019 or UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2019 or UPSC Prelims Hall Ticket 2019 or UPSC Civil services exam Hall tickets for IAS, IFS, IPS, etc preliminary examination 2019 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can click on the direct link to download the Admit Card of UPSC Prelims 2019 given here.

All the candidates who have submitted their applications for the upcoming UPSC Prelims 2019 can check the official website and download the UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2019 with the help of the steps given here. Candidates need to log into the official website of UPSC mentioned above.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 is going to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment to various officer-level posts such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Forest Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and others.

How to download the UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2019?



Visit the official website of the Commission – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under the ‘What’s New’ section candidates need to click on the link that reads, “e-Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, under the option “To Download e-Admit Card” click on ‘Click Here’

On clicking, candidates will be directed to the “Important Instructions” page

Here, click on Print to download the Instructions pdf and proceed to click on “Yes”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, click on which way you want to download the UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2019 i.e. either By Registration Number or By Roll Number

i.e. either By Registration Number or By Roll Number Now, fill in the details and submit

The UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2019 or UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2019 or UPSC Prelims Hall Ticket 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to go to the UPSC Official Website

Direct link to download the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Hall Tickets 2019: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csp_2019/autologout.php

