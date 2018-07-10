The UPSC Prelims 2018 results are likely to be declared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website today, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2018 can check how to download the Prelims Exam 2018 results at upsc.gov.in with help of the steps given here.

The Union Public Service Commission is likely to announce the UPSC Prelims Result 2018 today, July 10, 2018, on its official website. According to reports, the results will be available at upsc.gov.in as soon as it is declared and candidates who had attempted the UPSC Prelims 2018 Examination can check their result online.

The UPSC Prelims Exam was conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on June 3, 2018. As per reports, the examination was held at 73 examination centres at across the country, where nearly 3 lakh candidates have reportedly attempted the UPSC Prelims this year.

The candidates who have appeared for the exam should note that if they qualify the UPSC Prelims 2018 exam, they will become eligible to appear in the second round of test, i.e, in the UPSC Mains 2018 examination, whi9ch has been scheduled to be conducted during September this year.

Candidates can check the steps given below to download the UPSC Prelims Result 2018:

Log in to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in Search for the tag ‘UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018’ on the homepage and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different page Now, enter the necessary credentials and click on ‘submit’ button UPSC Prelims Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website of the UPSC, and download the result, click here: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

