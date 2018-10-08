UPSC Recruitment 2018: The application process for the recruitment of Administrative Officers and other posts is currently going on through the official website of UPSC. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to do the same before the last date.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification for the recruitment of Administrative Officer and other posts on its official website – upsc.nic.in. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply for the same through the official website.

However, the candidates who have not yet submitted their applications should note that the last date for submission of applications through the official website is October 12, 2018. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification before applying online.

Vacancy details:

Total Posts: 13

Administrative Officer: 08

Lecturer: 01 Post

Lecturer in Chemical Engineering: 02

Lecturer in Civil Engineering: 01

Lecturer in Information Technology: 01

Meanwhile, the candidates applying for the posts should also note that the maximum age limit for being eligible to apply is 35 years.

How to Apply for AO and other posts for UPSC Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – https://upsconline.nic.in/ Under the recruitment tab, search for the link that says, ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA)’ Read the details carefully Against the Administrative Officer option click on ‘Apply Online’ Now, candidates will be directed to the next window Here, enter the registration id, password and image captcha Candidates will again be directed to a different window Here, fill in all the details and submit Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

The candidates can click on this link to directly apply for the vacant positions: https://upsconline.nic.in/

