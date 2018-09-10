UPSC Recruitment 2018: Application process for the posts of Drug Inspector and Lecturers are going on. Interested candidates can log into upsc.gov.in and apply on or before the last date, i.e. September 13, 2018.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released notification for the recruitment of Drug Inspector and Lecturer posts on its official website – upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the website for the detailed notificationbefore applying to the posts. According to reports, there are 21 vacancies against both the posts.

Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on the website. The last date for the submission of online application forms has been scheduled for September 13, 2018. Candidates are advised to complete the application process for the recruitmnet as soon as possible as submitting the application on the last date may be difficult due to heavy traffic on the official website.

Educational Qualification for the posts:

Drug Inspector: Applicants must have a Master’s Degree in Technology/Engineering in Biomedical Engineering or Chemical Engineering/ Bio-Technology / Mechanical / Electrical Engineering / Electronics or Instrumentation Engineering / Polymer Engineering.

‘OR’

The applicant must be a graduate with the concerned subjects with 2 years of relevant experience in manufacturing or testing or regulation of medical devices or in research or designing.

Lecturer: Applicants must have a Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

Number of Vacancies:

Drung Inspector – 17 Posts

Lecturer – 4 Posts

Steps to check the official Notification Online:

Log in to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “Notification for the recruitment of Drug Inspector/Lecturer 2018” Click on the link Candidates will be directed to the notification PDF Check the PDF carefully and download the same if necessary for reference and start applying

