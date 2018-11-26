The Union Public Service Commission has few vacancies for engineers right now and they are inviting applications from software designers and senior developers. The notification about the vacancy was recently released by the authorities and the interested candidates should apply immediately.The candidates who want to work with Union Public Service Commission can send their applications to the UPSC office at their registered address

The application forms are already available at the official website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who want to work with Union Public Service Commission can send their applications to the UPSC office at their registered address i.e., ‘Under Secretary (Admn), R.No. 216/AB, Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069′. The application forms are already available at the official website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in.

The candidates should note that the application they will be sending should state the post they want to apply for on the envelope itself. The applications should be submitted by December 20,2018 and after that no applications will be accepted. The candidates should not forget the other documents required with the application and should send them along with the form. Here is the list of papers required:

1. Copy of class 10 and 12 certificate

2. Copy of college degree certificate

3. Copy of the PAN card

4. Copy of the Aadhar Card

Vacancies available:

Senior developer: 06

Software designer: 01

Eligibility criteria for shortlisting

Degree required: The candidates should hold a BE/BTech degree in IT or computer science or MCA from a government university or college.

Work experience required:

For Senior developer: The candidate should have a minimum of 4 years work experience in software development using PHP under MySQL or Postgress database or Oracle.

For the posts of Software Engineer: The candidate should have atleast 7 years of experience of work out of which 3 years of experience in project designing is reuqired and 4 years of experience in software development is various databases is required.

The work experience required for differenlty able candidates will be a little relaxed.

About the PAY SCALE

The senior developers would get around 45,000 monthly remuneration and the software designers would get around 75,000.

