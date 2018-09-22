UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for the posts of Administrative officers, Lecturers through its official website. Candidates can check the details regarding the vacancies by logging into www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the positions of administrative officer and lecturer in chemical engineering, mechanics, civil engineering and information technology departments through a notification released on the official website – www.upsc.gov.in. According to reports, the application process for the recruitment has already started today, i.e. on September 22, 2018.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the positions can check the details regarding the vacancies by downloading the official notification on the official website. As per reports, the last date for submission of online applications has been scheduled for October 11, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates should have a degree from a recognised university/institute and are required to have three years of relevant experience in the field of accounts, administration and establishment work under government/public sector undertaking/autonomous body/ statutory body as per reports in a leading daily. Candidates should not be more than 35 years as on the last date of application.

How to check the online official notification for UPSC Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of UPSC – www.upsc.gov.in Search for the recruitment notification link Click on the link Candidates will be directed to a PDF Download the same and take a print out of the same

How to apply for the posts online?

Go to the official website

Click on the Apply Online option

Candidates will be directed to the application window

Fill in all the necessary details

Make online application fee payment

Submit the application form

Take a print out of the same for reference

