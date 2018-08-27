UPSC Recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Lecturers. Those who are interested to apply can visit the official website of UPSC and check the full notification.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Lecturers on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates are invited to submit their applications for the vacant positions in different departments on or before the deadline, which has been scheduled for September 13, 2018.

Moreover, candidates applying will be selected for the post on the basis of their performance in the Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the UPSC. Also,, the applicants must be a Post Graduate Degree holder from a recognized Organization/Board.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of online application: August 22, 2018

Application last date: September 13, 2018

Steps to download the UPSC Recruitment 2018 notification online:

Log in to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in Under the career section click on the link that reads “UPSC Recruitment 2018 for Lecturer, Drugs Inspector Posts”. Fill in the Application form online and make Application fee payment Click on the “submit” button for finally submitting submission Save a copy of the application form and take a print out for future references

To go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission’s website directly and check the notification online, click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

