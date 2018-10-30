UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser, Economic Officer and other posts. Candidates can check the official advertisement on the official website - upsconline.nic.in before applying online.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser, Economic Officer and other posts through its official website – upsconline.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the official advertisement on the official website before applying for the vacancies through UPSC’s online portal. It has bee reported by a leading daily that the last date for submission of online applications for the posts has been scheduled for November 15, 2018.

All the candidates should note that they must be above the age of 30 at the time of filling the application forms. Reports say that there are 5 posts lying vacant for Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser, 1 post for Economic officer, 10 for Assistant Director (Cost) and 5 number of posts for Senior Artists under the UPSC.

Age limit in ‘years’ for UPSC Recruitment 2018:

Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser: 40

Economic Officer and Assistant Director: 35

Senior Artist: 30

Educational Qualification for the posts:

For Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser and Economic Officer, a candidate applying for the post need to have a post graduation degree in relevant disciplines with experience

For Assistant Director (Cost) applicants must have been a member of ICAI

For Senior Artist, applicants must have a degree or diploma in Fine Art or Commercial Art with relevant experience

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of UPSC – upsconline.nic.in

Search for the Online Application link

Click on it and fill in all the relevant details

Make the application fee payment along with the application form and submit

Take a print out of the application for future reference

To go to the official website and apply online directly, click on this link: https://upsconline.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More