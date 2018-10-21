UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer. Interested can apply for the same through the official website of the commission before November 1, 2018.

Moreover, the candidates who wish to apply for the post should have an Engineering degree in the discipline of Electrical/ Electronics Engineering to be eligible to apply to the posts. As per reports in a leading daily, the candidates applying for the vacancies must also have two years of experience in Quality Assurance / Production / Quality Control / Manufacturing and testing Engineering Equipments. They are required to have knowledge of their interpretation and different standards.

How to apply online for the post of Assistant Engineers?

Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in

Search for the notification regarding the Assistant Engineer vacancies on the homepage under the Recruitment tab

Click on the relevant link

Candidates will be directed to a PDF

Read the details in the PDF carefully and follow the instructions given on it

Now, click on the Apply Online tab on the homepage

Fill in all the details on the application form

Make application fee payment and submit

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of UPSC directly and download the notification, click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

