UPSC Recruitment 2018: The official notification for the recruitment of candidates under various vacancies of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is out, willing candidates are advised to check their eligibility and then apply online on the official website. Here are the details of UPSC Recruitment 2018, check it out.

UPSC Recruitment 2018 – IMPORTANT DATES

The application link to apply for the various posts in the Union Public Service Commission is now open. Candidates are advised to open the link and fill the application form. The last date to fill the online application form for the UPSC Recruitment 2018 is 2nd August 2018. The last date to submit the application form and printing of application form is 3rd August. Willing candidates are advised to fill the form before the last date or on the last date.

UPSC Recruitment 2018 – APPLICATION FEES

The application fees for the online application of UPSC recruitment 2018 for various posts is Rs 25 for the General category candidates. However, for the SC/ST candidates and women candidates, there is no fee. The fees for the general candidates can be paid either online through net banking, credit card, debit card or by depositing cash in SBI.

VACANCIES

As per the official notification of the UPSC Recruitment 2018 for the various posts, there are a total of 12 vacancies. These vacancies are for the posts of Project Manager (1 vacancy), Joint Director (2 vacancies), Lecturer Pharmacy (6 posts), Assistant Professor (1 vacancy), Anaesthetist (1 vacancy) and Instrumentation Engineer (1 vacancy).

HOW TO APPLY

The online application for the UPSC Recruitment has started on the official website of the UPSC. The candidates can directly go the official website by clicking on the link provided below:

https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php

HERE ARE THE STEPS TO FOLLOW:

First of all, go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission.

– Now Click on the Recruitment tab and then choose UPSC ORA

– A new web page will be open

– Here under the Advertisement No. : 13/2018, click on the apply now link against the post for which candidates want to apply.

– Fill all the details and submit the application form

– Take a print out of the application form for future use.

