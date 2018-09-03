UPSC Steno/SO Recruitment Notification 2018: The Union Public Service Commission will be releasing the official notification for Stenographers and Section Officers recruitment soon. Candidates are advised to check at upsc.nic.in.

UPSC Steno/SO Recruitment Notification 2018: Union Public Service Commission is going to release the official notification for the recruitment of Stenographers and Section Officers on its official website – upsc.nic.in. Interested candidates can keep checking the official website frequently so that they can go through the notification as soon as it releases.

According to reports, the UPSC Steno Recruitment 2018 notification will be released by the Union Public Service Commission on September 12, 2018. Moreover, the applications submission process will also commence on the same day on the official website. As per reports, the last date to submit the online application forms for the post of Steno/SO is 5 October 2018.

Meanwhile, the recruitment examination will be conducted by the UPSC during the month of December this year. The candidates applying for the post will be selected through Limited Departmental Competitive exam and then there will be an interview or Skill Test on basis of which they will be shortlisted.

Candidates can check both the websites www.upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in to apply online. To fill the UPSC SO/Steno LDCE exam 2018 online applications, candidates can follow the instructions given here:

Steps to Check the official Notification for the recruitment of UPSC SO/Steno LDCE posts online:

Log into the official website of UPSC, https://upsconline.nic.in/ Click on the link that reads, “ONLINE RECRUITMENT NOTIFICaTION(ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Candidates will be directed to a different page Check the PDF and go through the details carefully Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

