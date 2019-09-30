UPSC Recruitment 2019: The notification for the post of Medical officer and other posts has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. The Last date to apply for the posts is October 17, 2019. Candidates can visit the official website of the commission and can apply for the same.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Union Public Service Commission has released the notification for the post of Medical officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the post by visiting the official website of the commission. The commission has released notification that 16 posts of Scientist – B, Assistant Director, Drugs Inspector, Medical Officer posts. Candidates must go through the details of the vacancy, important dates, eligibility criteria, and others before applying for the post. The application process will end on October 17, 2019, hence candidates who want to apply for the various posts should register themselves to avoid the last-minute rush.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

September 30, 2019, is the opening date of application form

October 17, 2019, is the closing date of application forms

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

1 vacancy notified for the post of Scientist – B

1 vacancy notified for the post of Assistant Director

1 vacancy notified for the post of Drugs Inspector

9 vacancies notified for the post of Medical officer

4 vacancies notified for the post of Medical Officer (Unani)

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

For applying the post of Scientist – B, candidates must possess the master’s Degree in Physics / Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University.

For applying the post of Assistant Director, candidates should have a master’s degree in Chemistry or Bio-chemistry of a recognized University

For applying the post of Drugs Inspector (Unani), a degree in Pharmacy or in Unani system of Medicine or Diploma in Unani system of medicine granted by a state government is a must for candidates.

For applying the post of Medical Officer, Candidates should have a degree in Ayurveda of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/Council or equivalent recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council ACT, 1970.

For applying the post of Medical Officer (Unani), Candidates should have a degree in Unani of a recognized University or Statutory State Board/ Council or equivalent recognized under the Indian Medicine Central Council ACT, 1970.

