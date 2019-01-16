UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited the applications to fill for Assistant Professor and other posts on the official website upscaling.nic.in. The candidates can apply till January 31 on the official website.
UPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
There are total 358 posts which are vacant.
Name of the post:
Assistant Professor (Gastro Medicine): 1 post
Assistant Professor (Gastro Surgery): 1 post
Assistant Professor (Nephrology): 1 post
Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia): 4 posts
Assistant Professor (Cardiology): 1 post
Assistant Professor (CTVS): 2 posts
Assistant Professor (Neurology): 1 post
Assistant Professor (Psychiatry): 1 post
Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine): 1 post
Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology): 1 post
Assistant Professor (Radiology): 1 post
Assistant Professor (Urology): 1 post
Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 1 post
Scientist ‘B’ (Junior Geophysicist): 3 posts
Medical Officer: 327 posts
Senior Lecturer (Anaesthesiology): 2 posts
Senior Lecturer (Paediatrics): 1 post
Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 1 post
Senior Lecturer (Pathology): 2 posts
Senior Lecturer (Radio-Diagnosis): 2 posts
Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine): 2 posts
Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 1 post
Assistant Professor posts:
The selected candidates will be paid between Rs 67,700 to 2, 08,700 plus NPA (Level 11 in Pay Matrix).
Important dates:
Application process last date: January 31
Printing submitted application form last date: February 1
UPSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply
All the candidates need to apply online on the official websites, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in
Leave a Reply