UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited the applications to fill for Assistant Professor and other posts on the official website upscaling.nic.in. The last date to apply is till January 31, 2019. A total 358 posts are vacant for the recruitment will take place.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

There are total 358 posts which are vacant.

Name of the post:

Assistant Professor (Gastro Medicine): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Gastro Surgery): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Nephrology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia): 4 posts

Assistant Professor (Cardiology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (CTVS): 2 posts

Assistant Professor (Neurology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Psychiatry): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Radiology): 1 post

Assistant Professor (Urology): 1 post

Engineer & Ship Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): 1 post

Scientist ‘B’ (Junior Geophysicist): 3 posts

Medical Officer: 327 posts

Senior Lecturer (Anaesthesiology): 2 posts

Senior Lecturer (Paediatrics): 1 post

Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases): 1 post

Senior Lecturer (Pathology): 2 posts

Senior Lecturer (Radio-Diagnosis): 2 posts

Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine): 2 posts

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine): 1 post

Assistant Professor posts:

The selected candidates will be paid between Rs 67,700 to 2, 08,700 plus NPA (Level 11 in Pay Matrix).

Important dates:

Application process last date: January 31

Printing submitted application form last date: February 1

UPSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

All the candidates need to apply online on the official websites, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in

