UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a short notice for the recruitment Assistant Hydrogeologist and Director post on its official website i.e. upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post are requested to apply for the Assistant Hydrogeologist and Director post on or before May 2, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Hydrologist and Director Posts

Assistant Hydrologist Post:

Master of Science Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Earth Science and Resource Management or Hydrogeology or Master of Technology in Engineering Geology from a recognized University.

Candidates having specialization in International Law in M. Phil. or Ph. D. level but not at Master level will also be eligible.

Director Post:

Master of Science Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Earth Science and Resource Management or Hydrogeology or Master of Technology in Engineering Geology from a recognized University.

Important date to note:



Last date to apply for the application of Assistant Hydrogeologist and Director: May 2, 2019

Number vacancies available for the post of Assistant Hydrologist and Director:

Assistant Hydrologist: 50 Posts

50 Posts Director: 1 Post

Assistant Hydrogeologist Post

Age Limit:

General and EWS category – 30 years

Other Backward Class candidates – 33 years

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates – 35 years

Director (Legal and Treaties) Post

Age Limit:

No age limit

Important details noted in the PDF posted on the official website of UPSC:

Aspirants are requested to apply for the desired post online. Visit the official website which is www.upsconline.nic.ion to apply.

In respect of vacancies reserved for the SC/ST/OBC, the age limit is relaxable for SC/ST candidates up to 5 years while 3 years for OBC candidates.

In order to get the benefit of community reservation, the candidate should be eligible for the list of reserved communities issued by the Central Government.

Physically Handicapped persons or persons with disability can apply for the posts even if the post is not reserved for them but has been identified as suitable. Reservation concessions and relaxations as permissible under the rules only when the degree of physical disability is 40% or more than that.

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI (State Bank Of India) by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.

No fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community.

OBC male candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee which is Rs 25 only.

Note: Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstance. Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

