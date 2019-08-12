UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has opened the application process for the recruitment of Executive Engineer and other posts through the official website - UPSC.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the vacant positions of Executive Engineer/Surveyor of Works, Library and Information Officer, Deputy Curator, Manager, Sr. Photographic Officer and Assistant Director through the official website. All the interested candidates can apply to the post through the UPSC official website – upsc.gov.in in the prescribed format. The last date for submission of the filled up applications has been scheduled for August 29, 2019.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Important Date

Last Date for Submission of the applications – August 29, 2019

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Posts:

Executive Engineer (Civil Engineer)/ Surveyor of Works – 4

Manager, Mail Motor Service– 4

Sr. Photographic Officer – 2

Library and Information Officer – 1

Deputy Curator – 1

Assistant Director – 1

Eligibility Criteria for Executive Engineer and Other Posts`

Candidates applying for Executive Engineer (Civil Engineer)/ Surveyor of Works posts must have a Degree in Civil Engineering or B.E. (Civil) or B. Tech. (Civil) or B. Sc. Engineering (Civil) or A.M.I.E. (Civil) from a recognized University/Institute. Candidates must also have relevant experience of seven years in the professional space in the field of Civil Engineering and related field in Irrigation and Flood Control works.

How to check the notification online?

Candidates need to log into the official website of UPSC as mentioned above

Under the recruitment tab, click on the notification link

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Download the notification and go through the details in it

UPSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply for UPSC Jobs 2019?

Candidates must fill the application form online in the prescribed format by August 29, 2019. The process of application is explained in the UPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification

