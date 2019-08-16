UPSC Recruitment 2019: The online application process for recruitment to Executive Engineer and other posts will be closed soon on the official websute of UPSC. Candidates can check the last date for submission of applications in this article.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has recently opened the online application process for recruitment to Executive Engineer and other posts. However, the process will be closed on the official website of UPSC soon.

All interested candidates are advised to submit their filled up applications through the official website of UPSC before the last date. According to the reports, the closure of the online application process has been scheduled for August 29, 2019.

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2019 Executive Engineer and other posts?

Candidates can log into the official website – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Under the same click on the latest notification for recruitment of Executive Engineer

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Now, download the same and go through the details in the notification

After going through, click on the apply online option available on the official website

Fill in tghe details to register for the examination

Upload documents and signature

Submit the application fees online

Finally, click on the option submit application form

Keep a copy of the application form for future reference

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Executive Engineer (Civil) or Surveyor of Works – 4 vacant posts

Manager, Mail Motor Service – 4 vacant posts

Sr. Photographic Officer – 2 vacant posts

Library and Information Officer – 1 vacant post

Deputy Curator – 1 vacant post

Assistant Director – 1 vacant post

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App