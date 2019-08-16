UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has recently opened the online application process for recruitment to Executive Engineer and other posts. However, the process will be closed on the official website of UPSC soon.
All interested candidates are advised to submit their filled up applications through the official website of UPSC before the last date. According to the reports, the closure of the online application process has been scheduled for August 29, 2019.
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2019 Executive Engineer and other posts?
Candidates can log into the official website – upsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the recruitment link
Under the same click on the latest notification for recruitment of Executive Engineer
On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the screen of your computer
Now, download the same and go through the details in the notification
After going through, click on the apply online option available on the official website
Fill in tghe details to register for the examination
Upload documents and signature
Submit the application fees online
Finally, click on the option submit application form
Keep a copy of the application form for future reference
UPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Executive Engineer (Civil) or Surveyor of Works – 4 vacant posts
Manager, Mail Motor Service – 4 vacant posts
Sr. Photographic Officer – 2 vacant posts
Library and Information Officer – 1 vacant post
Deputy Curator – 1 vacant post
Assistant Director – 1 vacant post