UPSC Recruitment 2019: Union Public Service Commission has issued an advertisement for different vacant posts, Interested candidates can apply by visiting upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: An advertisement has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission for different vacant posts. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in before the last date to fill the application form which is July 11, 2019. All the candidates have to give a test which can be either a direct interview or a written examination for the jobs. The test will contain 100 marks and the candidates are supposed to secure at least 50 marks out of 100 to qualify for the examination. For the candidates belonging to the OBC category, the cut-off is 45 marks and for the candidates of SC, SC, and PH category, the cut-off is 40 marks.

Vacancy details for the UPSC recruitment 2019:

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1 post

Ministry of Corporate Affairs: 5 posts

Ministry of Law and Justice: 1 post

Ministry of Water Resources: 5 posts

Union Public Service Commission: 1 post

Eligibility for UPSC recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification: All the candidates must hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree to apply for the relevant posts.

Age: For the post of assistant director, the upper age limit is 35 years. For the post of professor, the age limit is 50 years, for the post of professor in neurology, the upper age limit is 53 years.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Online Recruitment Application for various recruitment posts present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Register yourself by providing all the required details.

Step 5: Make a login using the registration number and other details.

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload all the documents to check all the details thoroughly.

Step 7: Make the payment.

Application fee for UPSC recruitment 2019:

All the candidates are supposed to pay Rs 25 as an application fee. All the candidates belonging to the reserved category are not supposed to give any fee to appear in the examination.

