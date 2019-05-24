UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an application for interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor Post in History. All the aspirants are advised to visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in to submit the application form before May 27, this year.

UPSC Recruitment 2019 @ upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), New Delhi has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply online for the post of Assistant Professor Post in History, Army Cadet College Wing, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Ministry of Defence. The aspirant is advised to visit the official websit of Union Public Service Commission i.e. upsc.gov.in to submit and download the application form. Also, make sure you complete and submit the application form online before May 27, 2019.

Important date to note:

Last date to apply for online application form: May 27, 2019

Number of UPSC vacancy released by UPSC:

Assistant Professor (History): 01 Post

Educational Qualification Criteria:

Good academic record with at least 55% marks

Equivalent grade of B in the 7 point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E and F at the Master’s Degree level in History from a recognized university in India or an equivalent degree from a foreign university.

Steps to apply for the post of Assistant Professor on UPSC:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Online Recruitment Application (ORA).

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new tab.

Step 4: Apply to the link that says, Assistant Professor in History.

Step 5: All the information in PDF form will appear on your screen.

Step 6: After reading each and everything, click to Apply Now link.

Step 7: After going through each and every instruction, enter your Registration ID, Password.

Step 8: If you are new registration, you need to submit your;

Name Father’s Name Mother’s Name Gender Community Date of Birth Place of Birth Nationality Email Address

Step 9: Save and continue

Step 10: Make payment and submit the application form.

